Matthew McConaughey Pays Visit to LA Firefighters Amid Latest Battle With Wildfires

Matthew McConaughey is doing his part to make sure the firefighters who are working hard to control wildfires in California know they’re efforts are appreciated. Him and Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell, along with a group of volunteers, teamed up with the organization Operation BBQ Relief to cook and supply meals to firehouses throughout Southern California over the weekend.

The 50-year-old actor, who is the Creative Director for Wild Turkey, helped cook more than 800 turkey dinners. Those were then distributed by McConaughey and the volunteers to over 20 firehouses across the region that’s been devastated by wildfires over the past week. They also brought food for over 800 people to area homeless shelters.

“Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires,” McConaughey said in a statement. “Being able to provide meals to the men and women who put themselves on the line is an honor for me, Jimmy and Eddie Russell. We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.”

As of Sunday, the wildfires were mostly under control. The Kincade fire that scorched Sonoma County’s wine country is nearly 80 percent contained, as is the Maria fire that broke out on Thursday. Several other fires that did major damage last week have been completely extinguished.

McConaughey made more news on Monday by announcing that he was joining Instagram for his 50th birthday.

“When people come to my page, I want them to see me,” he said in his first post, which was a video of himself. “This is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it because, quite frankly, I know I wanna have a monologue, I’m not sure I wanna have the dialogue. But, I’ve learned that you’ve gotta have the dialogue to have the monologue, just as you have to have a monologue to have the dialogue. So I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you.”