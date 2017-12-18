Matt Damon Keeps Going: ‘Preponderance’ of Men He’s Worked With Are Not Predators

Fresh off the heels of his controversial statements regarding sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Matt Damon now says that “the preponderance of men” he’s worked with are not predators.

In a new interview, Damon is quoted as saying, “We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole sh–load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

He then added, “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that,” according to EW.

Finally, Damon was asked if he would drop out of a movie if someone prominently involved with it had ever been accused of sexual misconduct.

“That always went into my thinking. I mean, I wouldn’t want to work with somebody who — life’s too short for that,” Damon replied. “But the question of if somebody had allegations against them, you know, it would be a case-by-case basis. You go, ‘What’s the story here?’ “

In a previous interview, Damon was asked about sexual harassment in Hollywood and his comments were controversial.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” he said.

“Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?” he added.