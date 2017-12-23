Matt Damon’s Father Kent Damon Dies After Cancer Battle

Kent Damon, the father of Matt Damon, has died after a long cancer battle. He was 74.

Kent passed away on Dec. 14, but his death was just made public by Matt’s publicist.

THR reports that Kent suffered multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow, and that his condition had worsened in recent months.

Matt abruptly cancelled his appearance at the Dec. 19 premiere of his new film Downsizing due to his father’s death. Matt told media ahead of the release that his father’s condition was not good, and had asked for prayers.

“It’s been a slow unfolding. My dad’s sick, so that’s a process we’re going through,” the actor told Extra on Dec. 11. “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there.”

Matt has not yet publicly spoken out about his father’s death.