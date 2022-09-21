Marva Hicks, 'Lion King' Actress, Dead at 66

Broadway actress Marva Hicks, the singer and actress who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, has died. Hicks passed away in New York City at the age of 66 on Friday, Sept. 16, according to a press release. Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha.

Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remain marvelous in our hearts forever," her husband, Akwasi Taha, and family, said in a statement upon Hicks' passing. "The love she had for her husband, family, friends, and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers."

RIP Marva Hicks.

Such a talented lady who will be sadly missed ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AgC763ce6G — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) September 18, 2022

Originally from Petersburg, Virginia, Hicks' Broadway career spanned four decades. After graduating from Howard University, Hicks made her Broadway debut in 1981, per BET, adding credits throughout the following decades that included Motown: The Musical, The Lion King, Caroline or Change, and Lena Horne, The Lady at Her Music. She is a three-time Helen Hayes Award winner for her stage work, and just prior to her passing had performed in the Alliance Theatre production of Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous earlier this year.

Hicks' talents transferred off the stage, though, and in 1991, she released her self-titled debut album. That album featured the Top 10 charting hit single "Never Been in Love Before," and was followed by duets with both Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder while touring worldwide. Hicks also enjoyed a career in TV and film, recurring as T'Pel on Star Trek: Voyager and appearing in four episodes of both Mad About You and Sister, Sister. Her other TV credits included appearances on House of Cards, Daredevil, Search Party, The Blacklist, and Madam Secretary. The beloved star also lent her voice and talents to many nonprofit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House and was a member of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Hicks is survived by her husband, Akwasi Taha and many family and life-long friends. Amid her passing, there has been an outpouring of tributes online, with Elgin Charles remembering Hicks as "a tremendous talent" as they sent their "deepest condolences to the family and loved ones." Somebody else called Hicks "a beautiful soul with a talent that filled every room she performed in."