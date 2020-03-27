Mariska Hargitay Reacts After ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crew Member, 45, Dies From Coronavirus

Mariska Hargitay is mourning the loss of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit crew member who died from the novel coronavirus. The actress, 56, paid tribute to Josh Wallwork, a 45-year-old costumer for the longrunning series, in a tweet on Thursday.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke,” she wrote. “The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.” The news of his death was initially shared by SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who tweeted a screenshot of a Facebook post from a Wallwork family friend announcing the death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts https://t.co/ihoY9kxhCe — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 26, 2020

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of [COVID-19]. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” Leight wrote.

Many of Leight’s followers sent back messages of sympathy, with one saying, “My sympathies, Warren. Josh sounds like a lovely man. What a loss. This nightmare has come too close.”

“[He] was the most kindest gentlest man I ever got to know on SVU, we were extremely lucky to have him as our wardrobe personnel,” one of the other SVU wardrobe staff tweeted. “So many wonderful laughs and great conversations. He will be missed tremendously. RIP Josh.”

In addition to SVU, Wallwork had previously worked as a costumer on Madam Secretary, The Get Down and Bull. A post re-shared by Leight announced Wallwork’s passing. “It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of [COVID-19],” the post read. “He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always used to say, ‘Until next time, my love.’”

The virus has spread worldwide since fist surfacing in Wuhan, China, in late December, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016. The coronavirus, a mysterious respiratory illness, began to spread rapidly across the United States, and as of Friday morning, there have been at least 85,996 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,300 deaths, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. The U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases. Globally, there are 542,788 confirmed cases with 24,361 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.