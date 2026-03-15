Mario Lopez Steps out for Oscars Red Carpet After Crushing Career News

Mario Lopez isn’t letting losing a job keep him down. Days after it was announced Access Hollywood would be canceled, the host of the entertainment news program stepped out for the 2026 Oscars, donning a traditional black tux.

The show has been axed after 30 years on the air. Alongside Lopez included hosts Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Zuri Hall for the program.

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Access Hollywood isn’t the only show canceled by NBCUniversal. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown’s talk show Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show have also been canceled. The cancellations come amid the media company’s decision to end certain syndication programs.

PEOPLE reports Access Hollywood and Access Live will continue production through the summer, and new episodes of The Steve Wilkos Show and Karamo will continue to air through the summer as both have completed production.

In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter the company notes: “NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations. The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years, and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

The Saved by the Bell staple joined Access Hollywood as a host in 2019. He replaced Natalie Morales amid her exit. At the time of him joining the program, a statement was released about his addition, saying, “Mario is a multi-talented television personality. Drawing from his experience as an entertainment TV and radio host, actor, author, and, of course, a father and husband, Mario brings a fresh voice and perspective with creative ideas to our business,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. “Our viewers know him and love him, and we are so excited to have him as a part of the NBCUniversal family.”