Marilyn Manson’s Home Raided by LA County Sheriff’s Office

Marilyn Manson’s home was raided by L.A. County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, with officers carrying out a search warrant on his property. PEOPLE reports that the raid was conducted in connection to ongoing sexual assault investigations, stemming from allegations made by over 15 women. The outlet reports that authorities seized hard drives and media storage units which will be reviewed prior to a case being submitted to the district attorney. Manson was reportedly not home at the time investigators showed up.

Manson is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations. Recently, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, claiming the singer raped her during their brief relationship. He is also facing separate assault allegations from another, unnamed ex-girlfriend, who filed a lawsuit against him as well. The new scrutiny on Manson’s relationship began in February, when actress Evan Rachel Wood, his ex-fiancée, named him as her abuser. Writing in a social media post, Wood shared, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” She went on to add, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sheriff's deputies search Marilyn Manson's home in abuse investigation https://t.co/50BIbchFHn — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 30, 2021

Her statement prompted many other women to come forward with allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied. Many celebrities from the rock world have since spoken out in support of Wood, including Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who played guitar with Manson for a brief period. “I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f—ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it,” Borland said during a live stream event. “Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

Manson has been facing assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident, in which he is accused of “[shooting] his snot” onto a camerawoman who was filming his concert. Back in July, the shock rocker turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at the Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org