Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Match Their Kids’ Outfits at Kids’ Choice Awards

Pop diva Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon took their kids to the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend, and they were the definition of perfect matching.

The former couple each donned an outfit that matched with one of their 6-year-old twins, as reported by The Blast.

Cannon and son Moroccan rocked white and orange sweat suits with hoods and headbands, while Carey and Monroe donned a Grease-style look with black tights, white tops, leather jackets, and sunglasses.

While the iconic singer was all smiles at the Kids’ Choice Awards, she recently had some fierce words for another big award show. When asked about her thoughts on the Grammy Awards, Page Six reports that Carey did not hold back.

“In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer, and then you want to have your record [out] before the Grammys deadline, which has changed,” Carey explained.

“I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many,” Carey continued. “I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, ‘We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.’ So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, ‘Okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way.’ I’m just me.”

Carey went on to talk about the new album she is working on, as well as her recent changes in management.

“I was in a different place in terms of who I was working with for the business side of things, which is everything,” she revealed. “The whole thing is business, really. I consider myself more of a musician first than a business person, I don’t necessarily think of things that way; it’s music first. That’s the most important thing for me.”

“I think it’s like a fresh start. A lot of people see that whole other image. They see this diva: They see hair, makeup, bod, clothes, whatever it is — and hand gestures — and they’re like, Oh,’” Carey added. “They don’t think ‘songwriter.’ But I look at myself as a songwriter first, and then a singer. That’s what I love to do the most.”

“It’s something that I think a lot of people don’t give women enough credit for, unless they are known visually as someone strumming a guitar, or they’re behind a piano most of the time,” she continued.

Finally, Carey reassured fans that the “Mimi” they know and love isn’t going away, saying, “I also have that diva thing attached to me. I mean, I’m sitting here doing an interview in lingerie. But I was just like, you’re totally gonna understand that this is what I’m gonna wear! Why should I wear something uncomfortable? This is what I like.”