Mariah Carey Doesn’t Like Roseanne Barr’s Tweets Even Though She Hasn’t Read Them

Mariah Carey may not have read the racist tweet that got Roseanne Barr‘s show canceled, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have an opinion about it.

The elusive chanteuse was spotted by paparazzi while leaving Mr. Chow in Los Angeles and was asked about the controversy surrounding Barr and her show, to which Carey replied that she didn’t know what was being referenced.

“I don’t even know. I wasn’t there, dahhling,” she said.

As she entered her car, one paparazzo told her that Barr “said some racist things.”

To that, Carey rolled down her window and forcefully declared, “So, then NO! We don’t like it!”

Barr’s show, the reboot of Roseanne, was canceled by ABC on Tuesday after the actress tweeted a racist statement in regards to former Barack Obama aid Valerie Jarrett.

Carey was also asked about her decision to sell her 35-carat engagement ring from former fiancé James Packer, with the paparazzo asking the star if she felt better now that she has parted from the massive rock.

“It’s all off my chest,” the mom of two responded.

Page Six reported earlier this week that Carey had sold the ring, reportedly fetching $2.1 million for the piece from a Los Angeles jeweler.

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” the singer’s publicist said. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

The ring was reported to be worth $10 million and was given to Carey by Packer in 2016, though later reports put the item’s value significantly lower.

According to a source, Carey wants to keep things private in regards to the ring’s sale.

“A confidentiality agreement was signed, but the jeweler is currently selling it, and there’s only one such ring,” the source said. “Mariah Carey’s public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweler with litigation if he discloses her name.”

The diva retained the sparkler in the agreement reached between the pair after their split, with Carey also receiving $5 to $10 million, considerably less than the $50 million she reportedly wanted for moving to Los Angeles to be with Packer, The Blast reported at the time.

Carey wore the ring often while it was in her possession, though new snaps of the singer show that she has replaced it with a butterfly ring in a very on-brand choice.

Carey is currently dating boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, a dancer and choreographer.

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com