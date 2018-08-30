Mandy Moore Pays Tribute to Late Ex-Boyfriend DJ AM

Mandy Moore mourned the loss of ex-boyfriend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein this week on the ninth anniversary of his death.

The This Is Us star shared a photo of the late DJ relaxing on a couch, smiling with his head propped up on his hand. “9 years. I miss you every day, Adam,” Moore captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #djam.

The 34-year-old dated Goldstein for three months in 2007, remaining close friends after breaking up. Moore supported Goldstein through his drug relapse in 2008, the same year he and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed the four other people on board.

A year later, Goldstein was found dead in his New York City apartment at the age of 36. Police said that prescription pills and drug paraphernalia, including a crack pipe, were found nearby. Later, his cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose of cocaine, oxycodone, Vicodin, Ativan and several other drugs.

Moore told Us Weekly at the time that she was “heartbroken” over her ex-boyfriend’s death.

“I am absolutely heartbroken. For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones,” Moore said in a statement.

Following her relationship with Goldstein, Moore married singer Ryan Adams in 2009 and their divorce finalized in 2016. She became engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in September of last year after dating him since 2015.

Earlier this summer, Moore told Us Weekly that she hadn’t yet started planning their nuptials.

“I haven’t started [planning] yet!” she said, adding that her wedding will be pretty laid back.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again,” she explained. “I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

In May, Moore told E! News that her wedding “could happen at a moment’s notice.”

“I think we have a general ballpark idea of when we want it to happen, but I think because it’s not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn’t going to require as much planning or at least that’s what I’m telling myself,” she said. “I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn’t like all the attention focused on them.”