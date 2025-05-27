‘Man v. Food’ Star Adam Richman Asks Fans for Prayers

Man v. Food host Adam Richman is asking fans for prayers as he recovers from a second surgery.

Friday, the 51-year-old host took to Instagram with a vague post asking fans for their prayers ahead of a surgical procedure he chose to kept private.

“Hello beautiful people. Don’t want to scare anyone like last time, so just want to be ultra clear-Today is surgery number two,” he wrote. “And because nobody knows the future, I just wanted to once again tell all those who have been so kind and supportive of me & the shows I make and have made, I am forever grateful & love you all so much.”

He continued, “If I’m granted the opportunity to come out of this, I promise I’ll continue to work my tail off to give you my all. Blessed to live the life I have & yes, blessed to live long enough to see my beloved @spursofficial lift a European Trophy. If ya have a second, lift your boy up in your prayers. See ya on the other side.”

After undergoing the surgery, Richman took to Instagram with an update, writing, “I’m home, and grateful to have made it through.” He continued, “Feeling quite rough, but that’s to be expected. Looking to use this summer to rebuild mentally and physically and come out with some new bangers for you this fall.”

He added, “Also Jalen Brunson should NOT have tried that long range three,” in reference to the New York Knicks’ guard’s recent playoff performance.

A month ago, the former Travel Channel host concerned fans with another cryptic post, writing, Thank you all for the support you have given & the chance to live out my dreams to uplift so many others through the shows that I make, and to tell their stories.”

He continued in the April 10 post, “I’m not perfect, never claimed to be. I’ve always tried my best and tried to lead with love. I’m rooting for all of you, & appreciate every last one of you.”

Richman later explained that the post was of a “personal nature,” as he requires “a couple of surgeries” to “fix some injuries” he’s had. “It’s nothing, God forbid, related to a much more serious medical condition,” he explained. “But they’re serious surgeries to fix these injuries.”

The TV host continued that his father had gone into a “routine surgery” at age 52 and “never came out,” which left him feeling “super scared” of hospitals and surgeries.

