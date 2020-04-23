Maitland Ward, 'Boy Meets World' Alum Turned Adult Film Star, Hit With $270K Lawsuit by Industry Colleagues

Maitland Ward, former Boy Meets World actress turned adult film star, has reportedly been hit with a $270,000 lawsuit by some of her industry colleagues. TMZ reports Ward, who first went public with her new career in 2019, is being sued by another adult film actress — who is also reportedly a reality TV star as well — along with a videographer/editor. The pair states that they all cut a deal to work together in 2018, but alleges Ward kept money.

According to TMZ, Ward first began working with the as-yet-unidentified actress and videographer back in 2017. Ward and the actress allegedly had chemistry, which is said to have led to an off-screen relationship. However, when things between the pair ended, the business deal went bad as well. The actress and videographer claim that Ward cut them off and kept all the money they had agreed to split. TMZ reports that the pair claim Ward gave them bad checks to try and buy time, but now they are each asking for their compensation in court. The unnamed actress is asking for $180,000, and the videographer wants $90,000 in addition to other alleged damages.

In a statement to Fox News, Ward commented on the suit, saying, "I have not seen or worked with either of the two people making these accusations since June of 2019. Each time prior to that time period, both were compensated for their time and efforts in creating adult content that both parties used and shared on our paid platforms. This story of selling a video is false. I decided to go professional as of July 2019, and no longer work with either of these two individuals, or any amateurs for that matter." Ward added, "The fact that these long time friends have gotten together after so many months to sue me is complete slander and immoral. There are zero contracts and agreements that have any info pertaining to this completely made up story."

Ward concluded her statement by saying, "I find their current actions highly suspicious, taking place during an industry shutdown, that this lawsuit is being published now from work done over 2 years ago. This serves as a warning to all Adult Film Stars to be careful of outsiders that you work with. Anyone can make up lies in order to go through the efforts to extort money from you."