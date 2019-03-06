Luke Perry Once Aided Victims of Landmark Nashville Flood

The late Luke Perry may be known for his role on 90210 and Riverdale, but he quietly called Vanleer, Tennessee his home.

Perry, who passed away Monday at the age of 52, spent quite a bit of time in Middle Tennessee. In the early ’90s, the actor bought a farm in Dickson County, just 50 miles outside of Nashville with a population of 500, where he spent most of his time.

In 2010 during the Nashville Flood, Perry worked alongside the Music City based nonprofit, Soles 4 Souls, handing out water, shoes and food to flood victims.

Luke Perry owned a huge plot of land in Vanleer, Tenn., about 50 miles west of Nashville. Here he is volunteering after the 2010 flood pic.twitter.com/E4A3EOVJsr — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) March 4, 2019

Perry moved to Tennessee the same year he ended his first run with the popular show but kept a moderately low profile — or tried to at least.

RIP actor and sometime Middle Tennessee resident Luke Perry. (90210) He owned a farm in Van Leer and helped Souls for Souls deliver food and shoes here during the 2010 flood. Perry suffered a stroke Friday and I am just learning of his passing. Please pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/9WxwB9IaVY — Scott Couch (@Scott_Couch) March 4, 2019

When he wasn’t at his Vanleer farm, he spent most of his time volunteering and fundraising, however, he still dabbled in entertainment outside of Hollywood — or Beverly Hills if you will.

I remember he bought a farm near my hometown of Nashville when I was growing up, and it was like Tom Cruise had moved next door. He was low key but helped out with causes, including being a volunteer during the 2010 flood. //t.co/JqczD8bGNY — SB (@thesecondsingle) March 4, 2019

In 2014, he impressed over 1,800 people at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center while portraying Andrew Jackson for the Hermitage Gala.

“A Jackson aficionado, Perry offered a performance of readings that included Jackson’s farewell letter as he left the office of president,” The Tennessean reported.

He also told the news outlet that he “was on the stage at the Ryman doing ‘The Twist’ with Chubby Checker” after hanging out with the Tennessee Titans at their practice.

“That ain’t bad either,” he said.

He described hanging out with the Titans 2009 running back coach, Earnest Byner — who also played with the Cleveland Browns — the highlight of his time in the city.

Perry was an all-around generous and entertaining man and his passing struck the hearts of many.

On Feb. 27 the Riverdale actor had been rushed to a hospital in Burbank, California after suffering a massive stroke. When paramedics arrived at his Sherman Oaks home, he was awake and communicating well with the medical professionals; however, his symptoms worsened with time so he was heavily sedated in hopes of healing his brain.

Just five days later on March 4, his family had to make the heartbreaking decision to pull him from life support.

“Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out of it after 48 hours or so,” one source said. “But he never recovered. It was devastating.”

His daughter, Sophie, broke her silence recently in a post on Instagram.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she continued. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

An outpouring of loving responses flooded her comment section, some even admitting that her dad was their teen crush and expressed how much they cared for a man they never even met.