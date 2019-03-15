Luke Perry Cremated, Ashes Scattered on Tennessee Farm

The mystery of where late actor Luke Perry was laid to rest may be solved. TMZ reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was cremated and that his remains were scattered around his Tennessee farm.

Family sources told the news outlet that Perry’s ashes now lay in the town of Vanleer, Tennessee, where he had purchased 380 acres in the 1990s and lived on and off for more than 20 years.

Perry’s death certificate revealed that his body had been taken to Dickson, Tennessee to a funeral home but did not specify any other details. Vanleer is just over 13 miles away from Dickson.

The owner of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, Don Carter, previously denied to The Blast that he took part in the actor’s burial. He said while he would have “loved” to been part of the process, he wasn’t sure why his facility was listed on Perry’s death certificate. The Cemetery Office for the City of Dickson also told the news outlet that Perry wasn’t buried at either of the city’s two ceremonies.

Two other funeral homes in Dickson also told the outlet they did not handle Perry’s burial.

Perry bought his Tennessee farm in 1995, at the height of 90210’s popularity. He had also just starred in the movie 8 Seconds, where he played a young rodeo champion and developed an interest in cattle raising.

The farm will reportedly remain in the family. Vanleer Mayor Jason Weaver told The Blast that Perry’s children, 18-year-old Sophie and 21-year-old Jack, are hoping to keep Perry’s property and have no intentions of selling it anytime soon. The two siblings are also hoping to spend time on the land in the wake of their father’s death.

The Mansfield, Ohio native died at 52 years old earlier this month, five days after suffering a massive stroke in his Sherman Oaks, California home. Although he had been reported to be “responsive and talking” when emergency responders arrived, his condition reportedly “deteriorated” during the nearly 10-minute drive to the hospital, where doctors made the decision to sedate him in an effort to allow his brain to heal.

The actor’s family reportedly made the decision to take him off life support after he failed to show any improvement. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by Jack and Sophia, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends.

TMZ reports that a private funeral ceremony for friends and family will be held in a few weeks.