Lorraine Warren, Major Paranormal Investigator, Dead at 92

Lorraine Warren, the major paranormal investigator who inspired The Conjuring series, has died at the age of 92.

According to Patch, Warren’s passing was announced by her son-in-law, Tony Spera on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night,” Spera stated. “The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time. Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul.”

“To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her,” Spera’s statement concluded.

As previously mentioned, Warren and her late husband Ed were paranormal investigators whose work in the field inspired the entire Conjuring Universe, most notably the Annabelle doll, which is very real and not just made up for the film series.

Warren is played by actress Vera Farmiga in the billion dollar possession-horror franchise, and her husband Ed is played by Patrick Wilson. The Warrens were also partial inspirations for the classic haunted house film The Amityville Horror.

Farmiga has also issued a statement on Warren’s death, saying, “My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her.”

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness,” the actress added. “She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword…”

“…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now,” Farmiga concluded her statement.

Warren’s passing comes the same say that Conjuring spin-off The Curse of La Llorona opens in theaters nationwide. The next film of the franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, opens on June 28.

