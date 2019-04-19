Lorraine Warren: Fellow Paranormal Investigator Jeff Belanger Posts Touching Tribute After Her Death at 92

Following the news that Lorraine Warren has passed away, fellow paranormal investigator Jeff Belanger has posted a touching tribute.

Taking to Twitter, Belanger shared a photo of Warren and and a heartfelt caption that read, “#RIP Lorraine Warren. I’ve known Ed and Lorraine since I was 10. Lorraine was like everyone’s grandma. She called us all, ‘Honey.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I won’t ever forget the impact this couple had on me as a kid. I take comfort knowing Ed and Lorraine are back together again. #condolences,” he added.

#RIP Lorraine Warren. I’ve known Ed and Lorraine since I was 10. Lorraine was like everyone’s grandma. She called us all, “Honey.” I won’t ever forget the impact this couple had on me as a kid. I take comfort knowing Ed and Lorraine are back together again. #condolences pic.twitter.com/sPD8OoAPDg — Jeff Belanger (@THEJeffBelanger) April 19, 2019

Belanger is not the only paranormal investigator to share a sympathetic message over the death of Warren, as self-described ghost hunter Lee Roberts did as well.

“RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field, most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights,” Roberts tweeted. “She’ll be sadly missed by many. “

RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field, most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights. She’ll be sadly missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ew8OX0uCFd — Lee Roberts (@MrLeeRoberts) April 19, 2019

Warren’s death was revealed by Tony Spera, her son-in-law, who said, “It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night.”

“The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time. Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul,” Spera continued.

“To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her,” Spera concluded his statement.

Actress Vera Farmiga, who portrays a young Warren in the Conjuring film series, also commented on the legendary paranormal investigator’s death.

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her,” the actress tweeted.

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness,” Farmiga added. “She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword…”

“…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now,” she said in closing.

Warren was 92 years old at the time of her passing.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris