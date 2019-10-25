Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Allegedly Emailed He Had to ‘Work the System’ to Get Daughter Into USC

It’s been reporetd that actress Lori Loughlin‘s husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly emailed his accountant to say that he had to “work the system” in order to get his daughter into USC. According to TMZ, among the legal documents related to new bribery charges against the celebrity parents was information that Giannulli forwared a $200,000 invoice from Rick Singer — the man at the top of the college admissions scandal — to the person responsible for managing his money, with an email that read, “Good news my daughter…is in [U]SC… bad is I had to work the system.”

According to prosecutors, Giannulli’s daughter received her formal acceptance letter from USC on or around that same day, with her father wiring the money over at the same time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, ABC News reported that a grand jury in Boston returned new charges against 18 people, including Loughlin and Giannulli. According to a Department of Justice statement, the District of Massachusetts grand jury alleges that 11 defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.”

In addition to the 11, seven university officials are facing new charges as well, and have been identified as: Gordon Ernst, Donna Heinel, Jorge Salcedo, Mikaela Sanford, Jovan Vavic, Niki Williams and William Ferguson.

Per the DOJ statement, the individuals are accused of “conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud, in connection with the previously charged scheme to accept bribes and engage in other forms of fraud to facilitate cheating on standardized admissions tests and to secure the admission of students to elite universities by designating them as purported athletic recruits or members of other favored admissions categories.”

Following the new charges being revealed, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is feeling even more pressure now, saying, “This stress is about to break them.”

“They feel like this is David versus Goliath,” the insider added. “How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?”

“She is angry, she is sad, but most of all, she is terrified,” the source continued. “It just gets worse and worse for her. And you have to remember: nothing new has happened. They could have charged her with all of this last spring. But they waited. She feels like she is a scapegoat.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images