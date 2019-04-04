Lori Loughlin: ‘Full House’ Fans Wore Aunt Becky Masks Outside Bribery Hearing

Lori Loughlin fans made an interesting choice to try and get her attention outside of a Boston court.

The actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared at a Boston courthouse Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing for charges they, along with Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, face for their involvement on the college admissions cheating scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Outside the courthouse, two Bentley University students caught press attention for wearing “Aunt Becky” paper masks inspired by Loughlin’s character on the classic sitcom, Full House.

“As children we were both huge fans of Aunt Becky. She was kind of like our childhood mom,” Alyssa Stevens, 21, who is from West Springfield, Massachusetts, told PEOPLE. “I’m not saying what she did wasn’t wrong. It was. I got rejected from so many schools and what they did really wasn’t fair. But everyone is acting so surprised. I don’t know why. I mean, rich people do corrupt things.”

Her friend and fellow student Liana Ferrara told the outlet that while she is an “Aunt Becky fan,” she is not please when she thinks about all the work she put forth toward landing a spot at a university when others cheated their way into top universities.

“I remember staying up really late studying for my SATs — SATs that I took myself” she says. “It doesn’t mean I am not a fan of [Loughlin’s] though.”

Loughlin did not see the two fans among the masses of reporters and spectators outside the courtroom as she arrived.

The actress faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after being arrested in March.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly paid bribes to falsely classify their daughters as student athletes and members of the rowing team.

Prosecutors claimed in a complaint that the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Huffman was also caught in the scandal with prosecutors claiming she paid bribes to cheat on her eldest daughter’s SAT scores.

Another report by TMZ claimed that both Huffman and Loughlin could potentially spend up to five years in jail, even if they were to cut a plea deal in the case.

“You can’t have people being treated differently because they have money. That’s how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same,” a source told the outlet.