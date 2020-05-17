Logan Williams' Mom Reveals His Cause of Death, and 'The Flash' Fans Are Devastated

Teenage actor, Logan Williams passed away last month from an opiod overdose after his mother shared the tragic admission. Fans were devastated by the revelation, especially considering Logan's young age. His death has sparked a discussion of the drug problem plaguing the world among the Flash fandom.

Logan was best-known to fans for playing the younger version of Barry Allen — a.k.a. The Flash — in flashbacks or time-travelling story lines of the CW show. His mother, Marlyse Williams, gave an interview with The New York Post on Friday, revealing that her 16-year-old son's death seemed to be a drug overdose. Williams vowed that her son's death "is not going to be in vain," and judging by the response from The Flash fandom, it has already had a profound impact.

Williams admitted that she knew about her son's struggle with addiction and had done everything she could to help him over the years. She said that she first found out about her son using marijuana when he was 13 years old. Having started acting at age 9, she believed the stress of the job and the audition process was taking a toll on him.

Preliminary toxicology reports on Logan's remains showed the presence of fentanyl in his system — an extremely potent opioid that has led to a rash of overdoses and deaths in recent years. While fentanyl is prescribed in some situations, it is also used to enhance street drugs, though often with devastating effects. It is not clear whether Logan got his hands on prescription drugs or illicit ones.

Fans were devastated by the news, and by the loss of a burgeoning talent. Many sent their well-wishes to Logan's family on social media, including some who have had experience with addiction themselves. They hoped to show some solidarity with the family through this unthinkable tragedy. Here is a look at how Twitter has responded to Logan's overdose.