Logan Williams' Mom Reveals His Cause of Death, and 'The Flash' Fans Are Devastated
Teenage actor, Logan Williams passed away last month from an opiod overdose after his mother shared the tragic admission. Fans were devastated by the revelation, especially considering Logan's young age. His death has sparked a discussion of the drug problem plaguing the world among the Flash fandom.
Logan was best-known to fans for playing the younger version of Barry Allen — a.k.a. The Flash — in flashbacks or time-travelling story lines of the CW show. His mother, Marlyse Williams, gave an interview with The New York Post on Friday, revealing that her 16-year-old son's death seemed to be a drug overdose. Williams vowed that her son's death "is not going to be in vain," and judging by the response from The Flash fandom, it has already had a profound impact.
Williams admitted that she knew about her son's struggle with addiction and had done everything she could to help him over the years. She said that she first found out about her son using marijuana when he was 13 years old. Having started acting at age 9, she believed the stress of the job and the audition process was taking a toll on him.
Preliminary toxicology reports on Logan's remains showed the presence of fentanyl in his system — an extremely potent opioid that has led to a rash of overdoses and deaths in recent years. While fentanyl is prescribed in some situations, it is also used to enhance street drugs, though often with devastating effects. It is not clear whether Logan got his hands on prescription drugs or illicit ones.
Fans were devastated by the news, and by the loss of a burgeoning talent. Many sent their well-wishes to Logan's family on social media, including some who have had experience with addiction themselves. They hoped to show some solidarity with the family through this unthinkable tragedy. Here is a look at how Twitter has responded to Logan's overdose.
“His death is not going to be in vain.”— CrazyFolder (@CrazyFolder) May 17, 2020
“The Flash” star Logan Williams died at the age of 16 from a fentanyl overdose, his mother announced on Friday. https://t.co/ptpTC2dHFS pic.twitter.com/iKc3zaBUAg
This is so heartbreaking. https://t.co/ZMsTe6I4KH— Tré Goins-Phillips ☀️ (@tregp) May 17, 2020
Rest in peace Logan Williams. #youngbarryallan— DerpFace (@ItstheDerp) May 16, 2020
Can we all stop doing drugs, it's not cool, never was, never will be. Logan Williams was only 16 years old and started doing drugs at only 13 like wtf! pic.twitter.com/2UmgZEp20Q— Rob Trigg (@Trigg_Rob) May 17, 2020
16 year old actor Logan Williams died of a fentanyl overdose, according to his mother.
“The teen had battled addiction for three years.”
Unbelievably tragic. The Opioid Crisis affects us all. https://t.co/v6CLcNshba— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 17, 2020
The Flash Star Logan Williams’ Mom Says Young Actor Died of Fentanyl Overdose “illegal fentanyl” and stigma and embarrassment has to change https://t.co/6HlT6qz1gv— advocatefight (@chattyknana) May 17, 2020
If anyone has a yahoo acct can give leave these yahoos a comment there is a difference between illicit fentynal and RX fentynal. Please! I dont have one and dont want to make another email acct.— National pain patient advocate⭐⭐🐴 (@painadvocateAR) May 16, 2020
Hey @GrahamElwood Please do a story on this shit! - The Flash Actor Logan Williams Died of Opioid Overdose https://t.co/EvNWrN08Ec via @ComicBook— QUADRUPLE X (@NightbaneAUS) May 17, 2020
Logan Williams died at Age 16 and we now know it was from Opiod Overdose. Please take care of yourselves and stay away from Opiods. Talk to your loved ones about the importance of doing the same. Life is too precious to be lost so soon. pic.twitter.com/JwNS80SVkN— Ziggy (@mrjafri) May 16, 2020
RIP little runner. 🙏— GCB9222 (@gcb9222) May 16, 2020