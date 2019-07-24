Logan Paul’s Parrot Maverick Eaten By His Dog

Controversial YouTube personality Logan Paul is mourning the loss of his pet parrot Maverick, who sadly died while he was away during a recent trip to Sweden. Paul revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday, admitting that Maverick died after being eaten by his dog Ginger. Maverick had made frequent appearances on Paul’s social media accounts and even had his own social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

“i hate this post so much and i hate that i have to do this but i believe i owe it to y’all after the years of continuous and relentless support,” Paul announced Maverick’s passing. “The iconic [Maverick Parrot] has died.”

“After being with me every day for 7 years, since before I even started Vine, Maverick passed while I was away in Sweden And by passed, I mean, he was eaten by my Mastiff, who mistook him for a small rubber chicken,” he wrote. “This little bird inspired so much of what I do, he was my best friend.”

“I’m not sure where to go from here or how to handle this because it’s symbolic to me in so many ways, but for all the Mavericks out there who continue to see life through the lens of possibility, who continue to persevere and embrace their differences, I have never-ending love and optimism for you,” he added. “Maverick will always be with us in spirit, and he will forever hold the largest piece of my heart. Stay strong & I will too.”

As Paul noted, Maverick was inspiration behind Maverick by Logan Paul, a line of hoodies, T-shirts, and other accessories that oftentimes bore the silhouette of a flying Maverick.

News of Maverick’s passing was met with messages of condolences from his fans, with Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, writing, “even tho he used to bite me a lot I cried.”

“RIP Maverick!” another wrote. “We all love you and you’re in a better place now! You will be missed.”

“Maverick will forever be In our hearts,” added another.

Sadly for Paul, Maverick’s death comes just months after his beloved Pomeranian Kong de Savage passed away in April after being attacked by a coyote in the middle of the night. The YouTuber, who frequently shared photos of the pup, announced the sad news on Instagram, revealing that “my son Kong da Savage was taken by a coyote last night from our front yard. Despite his savagery, he didn’t stand a chance.”