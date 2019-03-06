Logan Paul Makes Citizen’s Arrest After Encountering Intruder

YouTuber Logan Paul made a citizen’s arrest after finding an intruder charging his phone inside of his San Fernando Valley home.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old, who already hasn’t had the best year, took the law into his own hands on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 6. After returning to his San Fernando Valley home at around 10 p.m., Paul discovered a man sitting in the living room charging his phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The man had allegedly entered Paul’s home knowing that it was the YouTube personality’s and had been hoping to meet him, law enforcement officials said. He allegedly entered through an unlocked front door. Those inside of the home, who were upstairs at the time, didn’t alert authorities because they assumed that it was Paul, who made the citizen’s arrest after calling police.

The YouTube personality has had a rough few months after uploading a controversial video to his YouTube channel, which boasts more than 16 million followers. The video, filmed in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, also known as the “suicide forest,” showed Paul and his crew exploring and eventually discovering the body of a suicide victim.

The video was later deleted, but a second video that surfaced revealed the YouTuber had mocked Japanese culture and individuals on the street during his trip.

Following the backlash, Paul had taken a break from vlogging in order to reflect. He returned to YouTube three and a half weeks later with a documentary-style look at his recent studies of suicide culture and suicide prevention.

Appearing on Good Morning America Feb. 1, the YouTube personality opened up about the aftermath of the controversial video.

“It’s been tough because ironically I’m being told to commit suicide myself,” Paul told host Michael Strahan. “Millions of people, literally, telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things.”

He went on to admit that the criticism he faced was justified and stated that, “It’s not like I’m a bad guy. I’m a good guy who made a bad decision.”

Paul has since vowed to make a shift in his content selection moving forward. He still plans to post blogs for his more than 16 million followers.