‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jolé Slams Accusations That She ‘Neglects Her Kids’

Terra Jolé isn’t here for anyone to comment on her parenting style, and the Little Women: LA star proved it on this week’s episode of the Lifetime show.

While out for drinks with Jasmine, cast member Tonya slammed Jolé, saying, “If Terra can do all of these other projects and neglect her kids, it would be nothing for her to neglect Elena’s kids.”

In a blog for People, Jolé responded to Tonya’s words, sharing that her kids are the most important things to her.

“Excuse me, Tonya? Neglect my kids? The last thing I would ever do is neglect my children. They are, hands down, the most important priority in my life,” she wrote.

“If Tonya were in front of me as we speak, she would be getting an earful from me and it wouldn’t be nice,” the 36-year-old added.

Jolé and husband Joe Gnoffo share two children, daughter Penelope, 2, and son Grayson, 9 months.

“I honestly felt bothered and sad after watching this episode,” Jolé added.

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.

