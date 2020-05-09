Little Richard: Stars React to the Rock Revolutionary's Death

Little Richard, the rock 'n' roll pioneer, has died at age 87, and some of his famous fans have chimed in on his death. The "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly" singer passed away early Saturday, per Rolling Stone. Richard's death was confirmed to the publication by his son, Danny Jones Penniman, but no cause of death has been made public.

Richard, whose real name is Richard Wayne Penniman, has admirers all around the globe, including those in the entertainment industry. As news of his death broke, several of his admirers instantly reacted, sharing their memories of the man's music and spirit. Scroll through to see what celebrities are saying about the amazing life and work of Little Richard.