Little Richard: Stars React to the Rock Revolutionary's Death
Little Richard, the rock 'n' roll pioneer, has died at age 87, and some of his famous fans have chimed in on his death. The "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly" singer passed away early Saturday, per Rolling Stone. Richard's death was confirmed to the publication by his son, Danny Jones Penniman, but no cause of death has been made public.
Richard, whose real name is Richard Wayne Penniman, has admirers all around the globe, including those in the entertainment industry. As news of his death broke, several of his admirers instantly reacted, sharing their memories of the man's music and spirit. Scroll through to see what celebrities are saying about the amazing life and work of Little Richard.
Josh Gad
Thanks to my stepdad, there were few days growing up where the music of Little Richard wasn’t playing in our household. Songs like “Good Golly Miss Molly” & “Rip it Up” were plying on a loop. Not to mention his performance in “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” which is 🔥. RIP Icon https://t.co/tjZxS0yM0X— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 9, 2020
Viola Davis
The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020
George Takei
Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died. This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2020
Brian Wilson
I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020
Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re
Stevie Van Zandt
RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
Every Pioneer contributed something important. Richard embodied the Spirit of RockNRoll. https://t.co/vmo50dQ4xK— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
Theo Rossi
Game changer
Time shifter
Originator
Emancipator
Architect of ROCK n' ROLL
Rest 👑#LittleRichard
🙏🏽⚡️👑 pic.twitter.com/r5DOddkvpa— THEO (@Theorossi) May 9, 2020
Nile Rodgers
The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020
The Iron Shiek
THE LITTLE RICHARD FRUITTI TUTTI GODBLESSNYOU FOREVER BUBBA— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 9, 2020