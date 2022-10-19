Lisa Marie Presley Could Testify in Danny Masterson Rape Trial

Danny Masterson's rape trial recently began in Los Angeles, and it's now reported that Lisa Marie Presley could be called to testify. According to the New York Post, Presley is on the prosecution's witness list, not necessarily due to witnessing any of the alleged crimes, but as more of a character witness regarding the Church of Scientology. Masterson is still a member of the controversial organization, but Presley left back in 2014.

Other names on the prosecution's list include Carmen Llywelyn — who was previously married to My Name Is Earl star Jason Lee — and Actress Brie Shaffer, who once worked as Masterson's personal assistant. Llywelyn has previously stated that to this day she has nightmares about her experiences with Scientology. The outlet also noted that actress Jordan Ladd and attorney Marty Singer might be called. Jury selection for the trial concluded last week, and opening statements have already been made.

Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, he and Ashton Kutcher, another star of That '70s Show, re-teamed for The Ranch, on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him.

According to Deadline, Masterson's trial got off to a tense start with Los Angeles County District Attorney Assistant DA Reinhold Mueller proclaiming it to be "three different sexual assault cases, in fact, three different cases of forcible rape." He also made mention of the Church of Scientology allegedly trying to help Masterson cover up the reported incidents. One of Masterson's defense lawyers, Phillip Cohen, took the floor at one point to present an argument, but this is where things went awry.

While giving a "couple of highlights" about the prosecution's case, Cohen claimed that the alleged victims disregarded LAPD advice and maintained communication with each another. The attorney also indicated that the defense believes the victims were attempting to shake down Masterson due to the "oodles and oodles of money" he earned from his work on That '70s Show. As Cohen spoke, the prosecution brought up a number of objections.

Deadline reports that this led Cohen to grow much more aggressive in his demeanor. Finally, Judge Charlene Olmedo frustratedly called both the prosecution and the defense to the bench and essentially ordered them to tone down their tempers. If convicted of the crimes he is on trial for, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.