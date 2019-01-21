Lionel Richie’s Son Miles Arrested in London Airport for Bomb Threat

Miles Brockman Richie, the son of Lionel Richie, was detained by police at London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday after telling security officials that he was in possession of a bomb.

TMZ reports that the 24-year-old model was irritated after he was denied access to a flight, so he allegedly claimed he had a bomb in his bag, telling officials he’d detonate it if he wasn’t able to board.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When security arrived, he reportedly punched one of the guards.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told MailOnline that a man was detained but did not confirm the name of the person. “On Saturday, January 19, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning,” the spokesperson said.

Richie was reportedly released after being issued with a caution, which is a formal warning given to someone who has admitted they are guilty of a minor crime. It forms part of the person’s criminal record, according to askthepolice.co.uk.

Richie, who is the brother of model Sofia Richie and half-brother of reality star Nicole Richie, began his modeling career at New York Fashion Week in February 2018. Lionel shares Miles and Sofia with ex-wife Diane Alexander. Nicole is Lionel’s daughter with his first wife, Brenda Harvey.

Sofia, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, isn’t the only Richie sibling connected to the Kardashian-Jenner clan; Miles made headlines in 2014 when he let 16-year-old Kylie Jenner tattoo her initials onto his hand while they were spending time at a recording studio with Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her boyfriend at the time, French Montana.

Lionel Richie is set to appear as a judge on the upcoming season of American Idol alongside Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for the second year in a row. He told PEOPLE magazine in November that season 17 will be a little different than season 16, when he and the rest of the judges came in on the ground level.

“The judges are pretty locked when I say that we have opinions, big opinions, this year, because we’ve gotten used to each other now” Richie explained. “And Luke knows how to push Katy’s buttons and Katy and Luke know how to push my buttons. So just tell [in-house mentor Bobby Bones], come in with some gloves on. Get ready.”

Bryan admitted to PopCulture.com in October that he was more comfortable as a judge this time around.

“Second season of Idol – I’m more excited this year because I know what to expect,” Bryan explained. “I’m not going to be scared the whole time. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy and Ryan we have one season under our belt, we know how much we can have fun with one another. We know how serious the contestants take it. We’re excited. I know we’re more excited than last year, just because we know what to expect. It’s gonna be a lot of surprises and a lot of fun.”

American Idol will return on March 3 on ABC, its second season on the alphabet network after running historically on Fox.