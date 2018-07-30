Lindsay Lohan Hobbled by Apparent Foot Injury in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan recently announced a new reality TV show, but now she’s apparently been hobbled by a foot injury in Mykonos, Greece.

According to TMZ, Lohan was photographed with a footbrace while Lohan Beach Club, the new reality series that will air on MTV, was reportedly filming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There is no way to tell if the injury will affect production, but it’s notable that she is only wearing a brace and doesn’t have a cast. This could indicate that she is in for a quick recovery, but that is unconfirmed.

This injury also appears to be fairly recent, as a promo video for the series featured the actress walking around with no problems.

The series will follow Lohan as she attempts to launch a seaside resort in Mykonos. The actress already has a nightclub and an event venue, Lohan Beach House Rhodes, in the Greek Islands, so this will mark her third business endeavor there.

In a New York Times interview from June of this year, Lohan spoke about how her life has changed and what she has been up to lately, including very early plans for the new series and her Lawyer.com sponsorship.

“There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” Lohan explained. “Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.”

She also spoke candidly about the difference between the person she is now and the person she used to be.

“I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past,” Lohan said. “Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not — it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me.”

She feels that she is getting the last laugh on her critics, though, saying that she thinks “success is the best revenge — and silence, as a presence.”

“I know who I am as a person,” she later asserted. “I don’t want any judgment on me. You know? My acting is good, my work is good, and I love work.”

While she has not done as many scripted projects in recent years, fans can finally see Lohan in front of the camera again when Lohan Beach Club debuts sometime in the near future on MTV.