Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown Photographed Sharing Intimate Night in NYC

Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown‘s relationship is heating up. The couple were seen out on another date Thursday night, showing more than just a little PDA while out in New York City. Hemsworth, who filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in August, was seen with Brown hours earlier on a lunch date. On Saturday, E! News published a photo of the two Australian stars kissing on the street after they had a drink at The Flower Shop bar and attended a performance at the Alley Cat amateur theater.

Brown was seen wearing a long-sleeve navy shirt and pants, while Hemsworth wore a black jeans and a bomber jacket.

Earlier in the day, Hemsworth, 29, and Brown, 22, were seen holding hands as they walked into a New York City subway station. They also stopped for lunch at the Sant Ambreous Italian restaurant, sitting at an outdoor table.

“They sat outside at a table for two and seemed very happy,” a witness told E! News. “They laughed many times over their meal and were very comfortable and natural together. They had cocktails with their lunch and took their time chatting.”

The source said the outing “didn’t look like a first date,” adding, “They held hands and walked very close to each other. Liam led her around and she had a big smile on her face. They were having fun together and seemed very close.”

Brown stars on The CW’s Dynasty reboot, playing Kirby Anders. She also starred in the movie Strangerland with Nicole Kidman and the series The Kettering Incident with Elizabeth Debecki.

Before the photos with Brown surfaced, Hemsworth had succeeded in keeping a low profile since his breakup with Cyrus. Around the time the former couple announced their split, Hemsworth was hanging out with his brothers in Australia. He has only issued a single statement on the breakup on Instagram on Aug. 12.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

While Hemsworth has been out of the public eye, Cyrus has not been able to avoid scrutiny. In August and September, she dated Kaitlynn Carter. When that relationship ended, she started going out with Cody Simpson. The non-stop media coverage of her relationships caused Cyrus to call out the double standard for women in a strongly-worded Twitter statement.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus a few days after the breakup was announced. He cited “irreconcilable differences.”

“Liam is just done with it. There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on,” an insider told E! News. “They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say.”

This year, Hemsworth was seen in the romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic and the crime drama Killerman.

