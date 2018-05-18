Liam Hemsworth Fans Are Stunned at His Dad’s Hot Bod in New Photo

Liam Hemsworth is a big fan of the outdoors, and it seems the rest of his family is as well.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a snap of himself on a hike with his dad, Craig, and mom, Leonie, along with two of his pups.

"Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning and came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area!" Hemsworth wrote. "Ha!"

(Photo: Instagram / @liamhemsworth)

Rather unusually, it wasn't the pups social media focused on, though, but rather the fit physiques of Hemsworth's parents, specifically his shirtless dad.

"Your dads a tank!" wrote one. A second fan added, "Whoa Papa Hemsworth is shredded."

"Even dad Hemsworth is muscular," a third cracked. "I need to know what's in those Australian waters."

Others wrote that they had discovered the source of Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke's good looks.

"Your dad is hotter than all of you," one fan commented, with another commenting, "Now we know where the Hemsworth brothers get their looks from!! Your parents look awesome!!"

"No wonder!" added a third. "Jesus Pete your Dad!"

Several fans brought Thor into the picture, referencing the superhero portrayed by Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel films.

"Gee has your Dad been working out with Thor??" cracked one, while another added, "look how ripped Thor's dad is."

Hemsworth previously revealed the resemblance between himself, his brothers and his father when he posted a throwback post of his parents to celebrate his mom's birthday.

(Photo: Instagram / @liamhemsworth)

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mum!" he wrote. "Not sure what dads doin here but I Love u mum you're the best! Dad you're an idiot."

Earlier this year, the family celebrated Hemsworth's 28th birthday at a cafe near Byron Bay in Hemsworth's native Australia, along with the actor's fiancé Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus and Hemsworth reportedly have no plans to walk down the aisle soon, and a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the pair's parents were reportedly a factor in the nuptial decision.

"While Miley's parents have always adored Liam, Liam's parents were not sold on Miley and her outrageous behavior," the source explained. "Miley has been very open about her drug and alcohol use, and that didn't bode well with his family's far more conservative lifestyle."

Recently, Cyrus has undergone an image shift, moving away from the wild antics of her Bangerz era.

"Miley had to get through a phase of discovering herself before she was able to commit. And now that she has turned her life around and stopped partying, she is clear minded and knows what she wants," the source said. "Liam's mother [Leonie] is finally over the moon to have her as a daughter-in-law."

Photo Credit: Instagram / @liamhemsworth