Lesley Swick Van Ness Dead at 42: NBC Anchor Dies While Vacationing

Former NBC News alum Lesley Swick-Van Ness passed away suddenly earlier in April while vacationing with her family in Naples, Florida. According to NBC News, Swick-Van Ness became sick out of nowhere during the trip and was admitted to the hospital on April 6. She was dead a few days later.

According to the outlet, she was a longtime fixture at WGEM, starting at the station in 2003. In 2006, she became the weekend anchor for the station before moving to weekday evening telecasts. In 2016, she became a corporate recruiter for Quincy Media, a company acquired by Gray Television in 2021, according to NBC.

Gray Television released a statement confirming the passing and offering tributes to the late anchor. "It is with a very heavy heart that we share some devastating news with you. Lesley Van Ness, who we have been so fortunate to have as part of the Gray family, passed away this (Monday) morning," Jennifer Dale, VP of recruiting at Gray Television wrote. "Lesley and her husband Tom have two precious young boys. Please keep all of them in your prayers. We will keep everyone posted on arrangements."

Swick-Van Ness' former co-workers also paid tribute and reflected on their relationship over the years. They got a chance to honor the late anchor during a segment on April 12's broadcast.

"Lesley was a phenomenal journalist. She was a leader in the newsroom," Natalie Will shared, speaking on her working relationship with the late anchor and getting emotional at the moment. "Sorry... I didn't think this was going to be hard."

"She was very commanding of the room and, you know, spoke up and was not afraid to say things," WGEM's Matt Schmidt added. "(Our) personalities just blended well."

Similar words were shared in her obituary, calling her a great wife and mother. "She was a determined parent who taught her children the importance of reading, safety, learning and loving," the obituary reads. "Together with (her husband), their goal was to raise the most well-rounded young men they could, regardless of their boys' lack of enthusiasm from time to time."