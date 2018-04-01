Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Kissing Al Pacino’s Stepdaughter Camila Morrone

She may be 23 years younger than him, but it looks like Leonardo DiCapiro’s relationship with 20-year-old model Camila Morrone is more than just a fling.

The Blast reported the two were spotted arm-in-arm on a breakfast date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, with the paparazzi snapping a photo of her kissing his shoulder as they walked towards their car.

DiCaprio is no stranger to dating models, as his dating history includes Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Blake Likely, Gisele Bundchen and Bar Rafaeli. But Morrone does have something special about her, as she’s the stepdaughter of Hollywood icon Al Pacino. The Godfather actor has been in an on-off relationship with Morrone’s mother, Argentinean actress Lucila Sola since 2014.

DiCaprio and Morrone reportedly met at the amfAR gala in May. DiCaprio frequently attends the event, while Morrone was there to walk the catwalk with some of her famous model friends including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Irna Shayk. The two attended a dinner at Art Basel in December and reportedly spent Christmas together in Colorado for a ski trip.

Modeling is in Morrone’s blood, as her father Maximo Morrone was also a model. She discussed her efforts on staying fit in a 2016 feature story in Vogue.

“I box three to four times a week. I try to mix it up and do whatever I can,” she told the magazine. “I love yoga, [but] I just do it as a stretching in between and to get some peace of mind. I do a lot of Pilates on the reformer. I tried SLT here, and I go to Carrie’s Pilates [Plus] in Los Angeles, which is amazing. I think you have to mix Pilates and yoga with cardio because I don’t think you’ll get the result you want to get if you’re just doing yoga.”

Along with a successful YouTube channel where she posts makeup tutorials, Morrone is slowly making a name for herself in the acting world as she starred in two film this year — Never Goin’ Back and Eli Roth’s remake of Death Wish.

DiCaprio already has his next major film project scheduled, as he’ll star in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt. The movie, which has a release date of Aug. 9, 2019, centers around the gruesome murder of actress Sharon Tate and three of her friends by the Manson Family cult, led by the infamous serial killer Charles Manson.