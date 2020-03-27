‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Crew Member, 45, Who Died of Coronavirus

Ice-T is paying tribute to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit crew member Josh Wallwork, who died after contracting the coronavirus. Wallwork had been one of the longrunning series’ costumers, and in a tweet Thursday morning, Ice-T, who portrays Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on the NBC crime-drama series, revealed that they had worked together “every day.”

I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU https://t.co/982LFpvSPV — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 26, 2020

Law & Order showrunner Warren Leight revealed that Wallwork had died on Thursday from complication due to the virus. Sharing a message from Wallwork’s family friend, Leight wrote that the cast and crew is “heartbroken” over his passing.

“It is with permission from of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of COVID 19,” the statement read. “He peacefully transitioned at the age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always use to say, ‘Until next time, my love.’”

News of Wallwork’s passing immediately sent shockwaves through those he had touched, including SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who mourned his loss on Twitter.

“I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” she wrote. “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Jackson, who worked with Wallwork on the series Bull, also paid his respects.

“His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus,” he wrote. “Had the pleasure to work with him on [Bull] – one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team. He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you.”

Along with his work on SVU and Bull, Wallwork on shows such as Madam Secretary and The Get Down.

After first surfacing in Wuhan, China in December, the coronavirus has since spread worldwide. On Thursday, the United States officially surpassed China in total number of confirmed cases, with the count rising to nearly 86,000. China, meanwhile currently has reported nearly 82,000, with Italy (80,500) and Spain (60,000) also heavily impacted.