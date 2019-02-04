‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice T Blasts Twitter User Defending Tekashi 6ix9ine

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T delivered a fantastic burn after a Twitter follower who appeared to defend Tekashi 6ix9ine after the rapper pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including racketeering and firearms charges.

First, Ice-T retweeted a tweet about Tekashi, adding “Pleads guilty… that means he cut a deal.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You would know… Fake a– detective,” a Twitter user replied.

Never one to miss a good chance to deliver a witty response, Ice-T quickly replied, “Thanks for watching the show b– s–.”

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was in court on Saturday, Jan. 26 to plead guilty to nine federal charges, but the court record was not unsealed until Friday. According to the records, 6ix9ine agreed to work with federal officials “against multiple violent people associated with the same criminal enterprise of which he admits, or will soon apparently admit, being a member.”

The 22-year-old was arrested in November 2018. He allegedly played a role in the June shooting of Chief Keef and Chief Keef’s cousin in New York’s Times Square and the robbery of the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods’ rivals. The gang is described as “a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in, among, other activities, acts involving murder, robbery, and narcotics trafficking,” according to prosecutors.

TMZ obtained a transcript from the plea hearing, in which 6ix9ine admitted to joining the gang in fall 2017 and trying to help them kill a rival in March 2018 to “increase” his position. He also admitted to selling a kilogram of heroin in 2017.

“I apologize to the Court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” 6ix9ine said during the hearing.

6ix9ine will not be sentenced until Jan. 24, 2020. He was facing life in prison before agreeing to plead guilty.

Ice-T, 60, has played Detective Odafin Tutuola on SVU since its second season. Before appearing on the show, he was best known as a rapper and was a member of a gang while growing up in Los Angeles.

“What happened with me was, everybody that I was rolling with started to go to jail. One of my friends was in the middle of a bank robbery and his friend got killed by the police,” Ice-T recalled in a 2008 Guardian interview. “What happens is that eventually those small crimes aren’t going to sustain the lifestyle you live. When you’re young you sell a little weed here and there, you try to get some rims OK. Now, you move up to Benzs and Ferraris. You can’t sell joints, you gotta sell pounds. The more the crime escalates the more violence escalates.”

Photo credit: NBC