‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Weighs in on Kavanaugh Accusations

Mariska Hargitay has issued a statement in support of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress, who also founded the sexual assault and abuse survivor support organization Joyful Heart Foundation, issued a lengthy thread on the topic Saturday. She touched on the “#WhyIDidntReport” trending topic and tried to explain to her fans why so many survivors cannot remember the details of their assault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We must support the survivors of #WhyIDidntReport, and address the ignorance about the neurobiology of trauma: assuming that survivors recall every detail of an assault and that survivors would report right away is inaccurate,” Hargitay wrote. “This thread offers some facts.”

We must support the survivors of #WhyIDidntReport, and address the ignorance about the neurobiology of trauma: assuming that survivors recall every detail of an assault and that survivors would report right away is inaccurate. This thread offers some facts. 1/ — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) September 22, 2018

She then directed fans to a lecture from Michigan State University professor Rebecca Campbell on the topic, before listing out some bullet points.

Among the facts Hargitay lists include how trauma and the hormones bodies create as a result can affect the brain in the short-term and long term. She also stressed how every victim’s body and mind reacts in different ways to sexual assault and abuse.

From there, Hargitay took her stance in support of Blasey Ford and condemned the “boys club attitudes” that promote the culture surrouding sexual assault.

The lack of understanding about a survivors state of mind is one reason survivors don’t come forward. The boys club attitudes, rape culture, willful ignorance, misplaced blame & doubt…are also reasons survivors don’t come forward. I believe you Dr. Blasey Ford #BelieveSurvivors — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) September 22, 2018

“The lack of understanding about a survivors state of mind is one reason survivors don’t come forward,” Hargitay wrote. “The boys club attitudes, rape culture, willful ignorance, misplaced blame [and] doubt…are also reasons survivors don’t come forward. I believe you Dr. Blasey Ford #BelieveSurvivors”

SVU fans reached out in replies to thank the actress for speaking up about the ongoing controversy, with some even sharing their own stories.

“Thank you for your compassion, and educational insights,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Thank you so much for speaking up about these things. It’s really important to let people know how to help survivors so they know they’re not alone. You’re amazing.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Scott Gries