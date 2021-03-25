Lance Bass Reveals If He'd Return to 'Dancing With the Stars'

✖

Lance Bass is revealing whether he'd take another shot at Dancing with the Stars again or not. He recently was a guest on Lisa Vanderpump's new show Overserved where he shared his thoughts about the hit dance competition, giving fans his perspective. But recently when he was asked whether he'd try again, he gave it a hard pass for good reason.

"Do I want another shot? No. I've already done that," he told TooFab. He was then asked if he felt the judges judged unfairly or not and he responded with, "Well, they had their favorites, yeah." However, he didn't seem too bitter about the situation, rather making light of the ABC show and admitting that he would encourage any of his friends to compete if they wanted to in the future.

"No. Look, every judge is gonna have their bias. That's why they judge," he added but noted that when he competed on Season 7 when he came in third place, he described his time on the show as "the best experience ever" but that he's "too old" now and his "knees couldn't handle it." That's quite a statement, one fans may not be ready to hear since he use to show off his moves when he was part of the popular boy band NSYNC. Since the group split up, each member has seemingly gone on to do their separate things, with lead singer Justin Timberlake being one of the most successful in the entertainment world.

As for Dancing with the Stars, the show was somehow able to manage a new season in the midst of 2020 during a pandemic. It was slightly different than what fans and the crew have been use to. Without a live in-studio audience, and with everyone having to social distance, it required a little something new, but producers were still able to make the show happen. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is the most recent winner, taking home the mirror ball trophy alongside Artem Chigvintsev.

Bass may not want to do Dancing with the Stars again but he did get to sit with one of his dearest friends, Vanderpump, as she welcomed him and Vivica A. Fox over for the show's premiere episode. The new series lets fans inside of Vanderpump's Beverly Hills mansion and witness intimate discussions with some of her closest friends. The new series is a little different than what fans are normally use to coming from her Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which has made headlines in recent years for racism.