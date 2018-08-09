Lance Bass in Talks With HGTV for ‘Brady Bunch’ House Project

Lance Bass is reportedly in talks to have a role in HGTV‘s Brady Bunch house project.

*NSYNC member Lance Bass‘ story of “a Shady Brady” may have a happy ending after all, with sources telling TMZ that HGTV has reached out to the singer in an effort to bring him on board of their latest Brady Bunch-related project.

As was previously reported, HGTV won a bidding war for the Studio City neighborhood home, which served as the exterior for the Brady’s home on the fan-favorite series from 1969 to 1974, crushing Bass’ dreams of restoring the home himself.

Bass, who had announced last week that he had made the winning bid on the home, had publicly reacted to the news on Instagram after having been told that the home was actually going to a “Corporate Buyer who wants the house at any cost.”

“Im feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house—at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the “winning bid” for my team after informing me of the good news,” Lance wrote.

“Isn’t a deadline a deadline?” he questioned, adding that winning the house had been “a dream come true.” However, after a night spent “celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike,” he received devastating news the following day when the agent informed them that, due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the house would go to “another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost.”

Bass, who said that he believed he “was used to drive up the price of the home,” concluded his post by saying that he was “hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished.”

While details of the house’s sale were kept tightlipped, including the final price tag on the winning bid, Discovery CEO David Zaslav did announce that the network would “restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory” and “one of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans.”

It is not yet known in what form Lance will join the HGTV project, but sources said that he could come on as producer or even host. Details of HGTV’s intentions for the are home are few, but Zaslav said that the network “bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”