Lamar Odom Makes Eyebrow-Raising Amount Days After Joining OnlyFans

A little over a week after joining OnlyFans, Lamar Oman revealed the eyebrow-raising amount he’s already made on the platform.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the former NBA star’s rep confirmed he earned more than $50,000 in his first eight days on OnlyFans.

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“The response to my OnlyFans has been incredible,” Odom shared in a statement. “I’m connecting with fans in a whole new way, building something big, and now I’m looking to bring other athletes along for the ride.”

He then stated, “There’s a real opportunity here, and we’re just getting started.”

Continuing to talk about joining OnlyFans, Odom reflected on his decision to create an account on the adult content platform. “I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen.”

“Joining OnlyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level,” he continued. “Without all the filters.”

Odom said last month that he planned to join the platform, saying his account would feature “a little bit of everything” and include “some surprises and maybe things” many wouldn’t expect from him.

“I’m not giving away too much just yet,” he shared at the time. “You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real, and nothing’s off the table.”

Insiders also told TMZ that Odom’s page will feature “rsique content” but “nothing too crazy for now.”

The former athlete’s girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, also has an OnlyFans account. A source revealed that the couple “may film content together” in the future.