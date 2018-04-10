Kylie Minogue Reveals Second Menopause After Cancer Treatment

Australian singer Kylie Minogue said she will have to go through menopause a second time, since she previously experienced it after she was treated for breast cancer.

“I have to go through the menopause twice. I’ve done it once already,” the 49-year-old told The Daily Mail. “The first was medically induced when they suppressed my oestrogen for my cancer treatment. So at least I know what it will be like.”

She continued, “You are flummoxed, you are hot and you forget what you’re saying. So I’ll be back in the fridge! I remember a friend of mine a bit older than me used to open the fridge and stand in front of it. I’m ahead of the game with that experience.”

Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and has been cancer free for more then a decade. She has become a activist for raising awareness of breast cancer since then.

In her new Daily Mail interview, the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer said she felt “a lot of guilt” for her family during her cancer battle because they “felt helpless.”

“They weren’t, because their strength was important to me,” Minogue continued. “It was tough to see them hurting so much and putting on a brave face. I don’t know how much they cried because they just couldn’t show that hurt to me then. Now I’m going to say clichéd things: you take a look at the bigger picture, what’s important to you, who is important to you, what you want to do differently – although I didn’t want to do anything differently.”

She said of the fight for her life, “I just wanted to get better and get on with it. But I did realise that I love what I do and sometimes the good things come from beautiful moments of connection. I’ve got pretty good fans. They’re really kind.”

Minogue’s interview was timed with the release of Golden, her 14th studio album, on April 6. The album is her first since she broke her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse.

“The last thing I’d want is a breakup album,” Minogue told Entertainment Weekly of the new record. “I was done with that. Through! Moved on! And I was so much happier to have moved on. Things were better, not worse! It’s the reverse of what people might think… it’s not about a breakup; It’s about me and about where I find myself at this point in my life!”

Golden includes the singles “Dancing” and “Stop Me From Falling.” She co-wrote every song on the album.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Kylie Minogue