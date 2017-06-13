Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Physique With Skimpy Yellow Bikini

With her all-new reality series premiering in only a few weeks, 19-year-old Kylie Jenner wanted to remind her followers that she will continue to show them photos and videos of herself wearing tiny swimsuits on social media, no matter what show she stars in.

Jenner showed off the curves that have helped make her famous by displaying what appeared to be a blue workout ensemble as well as a tiny yellow bikini.

The model also used captions to remind her followers that there would be new items coming to her Kylie Shop, a line of makeup she uses to convince her fans that they can look just like her, so long as they dish out plenty of dough for limited edition items.

Despite charging incredible amounts of money for the items, many of her products have left fans incredibly disappointed, claiming that she was just repackaging old products or sometimes being sold empty containers. The complaints grew to be so many, the Better Business Bureau gave her makeup line an F, while Jenner herself attempted to address the issue head-on.

“I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy,” Kylie revealed in a statement.

“I don’t want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn’t receive the service they deserve,” she added. “You guys are the reason I keep going and I’m motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be. I’m continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy.”

Finally, she ended, “Because so many of you spoke out, I’m excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating.”

Considering how long she’s been in the public eye, thanks to the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie claims that her fans think they know her, but that her new series, The Life of Kylie, will show people who she really is.

The Life of Kylie will premiere on E! on August 6.