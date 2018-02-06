Kylie Jenner Is ‘Loving Starting a Family’ With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child on Thursday, Feb. 1, and finally announced her pregnancy on Sunday, Feb. 4. Sources close to the 20-year-old reality star told Us Weekly that it’s still smooth sailing for the young mother so far.

According to the insider, Jenner is “loving starting a family” with boyfriend Travis Scott. “Kylie is doing great,” they went on. “She is so happy. Her family and friends are all around her.”

The source clarified that that includes Caitlyn Jenner, the young reality star’s father. Reportedly, Caitlyn”has seen the baby,” despite her early worries about her youngest daughter having a child so young.

However, fans are still puzzled as to why Caitlyn didn’t appear in Jenner’s video recapping the nine months she spent off the map during her pregnancy, and some are criticizing Caitlyn because she hasn’t publicly addressed the happy news yet.

After nine months of secrecy, Jenner announced her pregnancy and her child birth in one fell swoop on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”



“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” she went on. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she added.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded.

Jenner’s announcement somehow dominated news cycles and social media conversations even on Super Bowl Sunday, when most people are focused on the game.