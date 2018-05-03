Kylie Jenner Goes Topless in New ‘Stormi’ Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner is keeping her daughter with her — at least in spirit — even while shooting some steamy photos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians new mom, 20, posted a series of photos from her Evening Standard magazine shoot on Instagram Tuesday, including one in which she appears topless, except for a collection of necklaces spelling out “STORMI” across her throat.

In the magazine, Jenner opened up about motherhood, her daughter, and where she and boyfriend Travis Scott came up with such a unique baby name in a Q&A conducted by sister Kim Kardashian.

When Kardashian pointed out that the “early stages of motherhood are challenging,” her little sister replied, “It’s actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience.”

Jenner continued, “Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs.”

She also admitted it’s been difficult to spend time apart from her daughter.

“I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” Jenner said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

The couple announced the birth of their first child, revealing two days later that they had decided to go with “Stormi,” much to many fans’ confusion.

Jenner revealed that the name idea began as “Storm,” but morphed throughout her pregnancy.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” Jenner said about the name. “And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Kardashian also asked Jenner how her life changed after becoming a mom.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course,” Jenner explained. “But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

