Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Really Sick,’ Unable to Travel to Makeup Line Launch Amid Hospitalization Reports

Kylie Jenner will have to skip out on the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week after being hospitalized for flu-like symptoms earlier this week. After illness caused her to miss out on presenting at the Emmy Awards Sunday, Jenner took to Twitter to reveal she’d be missing the milestone moment of her surprise collaboration.

“So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing],” she began her tweet. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

“Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event,” she continued. “I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

TMZ reported earlier Wednesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was admitted to an Los Angeles-area hospital with symptoms including nausea and dizziness earlier this week, and that her prognosis was being watched over closely by dad, Caitlyn Jenner and mom, Kris Jenner, who is currently on vacation in Paris.

Get better soon, Kylie!

