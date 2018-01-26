Kylie Jenner’s New Photo Convinces Fans She Already Had Her Baby

Kylie Jenner fans rocked the internet when the first head-to-toe photo (and video) of the 20-year-old emerged since September, with many claiming to spot her baby bump beneath her large black crew neck sweatshirt.

However, a new theory is now rising from the recently surfaced photos: Fans now think Jenner may actually be postpartum in the photo and video, meaning she’s already secretly had her baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, Jenner, best friend Jordyn Woods and mom Kris Jenner check out a construction site in Los Angeles. Fans pointed out that Jenner struggles to get out of a truck upon her arrival, which some think could be a sign of fatigue. Others think her bump looked small.

“[Jenner] looks postpartum. The way she gets into that suv looks like she’s in pain. I smell surrogacy for her sister,” one person tweeted.

Of course, Jenner’s slow movements could be due to the fact that she’s reportedly eight months pregnant, and her “small” bump could be because of her large sweatshirt. She’s become a pro at covering up her bump for the camera, so it’s not an outrageous theory to think it could be hiding beneath the baggy shirt.

Jenner is reportedly due in February or March, although she’s never confirmed or denied the pregnancy herself. She’s been notoriously private since September, when the news hit, and although a source close to her told Entertainment Tonight that she plans on sharing about the baby on social media and even becoming a mommy blogger once she gives birth, other sources say she’s planning on building a private compound.

“Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy. She’s definitely not going to deny that she’s had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all,” the source said.

“This isn’t a permanent thing. As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public,” the family insider added.

Jenner has proven she’s very serious about her privacy by not posting on Instagram or posing in the Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas card. Jenner has also made few appearances on KUWTK. It looks like she may only show face when it comes to the business side of her life, like posing in the sister Calvin Klein ad.

“Coming up on the end of the pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions,” an insider told PEOPLE of Jenner, who is expected to give birth to a baby girl in February. “She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”

Sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate earlier this month, while Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed they will welcome their first child together in March.