Kylie Jenner Shows off Her Luscious ‘Rad’ Pout in New Selfie

Kylie Jenner is showing off her luscious lips in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star took to Instagram Saturday to create buzz for her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics beauty collaboration with sister Kourtney Kardashian, set to launch April 24.

“behind the scenes of the KOURT X KYLIE shoot wearing RAD on my lips launching in just 3 days!”

The photo shows Jenner taking a selfie as she wears a tan-colored one piece bathing suit and a white robe covering her arms. She wears some make up on her face including the RAD color from her makeup line with Kardashian. The post also includes a short clip of Jenner’s face, closing up on her lips.

The sisters announced the project on April 19 with another photo of the two in sexy poses.

“So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration,” Jenner wrote on Kardashian’s birthday. “This collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lip kits launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”

Kardashian also promoted the new collaboration, posting the exact same photo with Jenner. She also did a nearly-nude photo shoot for V Magazine, which shocked fans of the mother of three.

Kardashian further teased the launch with a photo of herself in a white bikini.

In her interview with V Magazine, Kardashian said the collaboration was Jenner’s idea, and it took a year for it to come together.

“Kylie approached me saying she wanted to do a collab with me. One night when we were at our mom’s house, she had mentioned she had some ideas about a possible collab,” Kardashian recalled. “We were actually going to do to it last year, but then we decided to change direction. At the time, it was going to be just lips and we were going back and forth about the packaging, and for both of us in the moment, it didn’t feel fully right. So Kylie then was cool about pushing it to this year and we took the time to both think about what we wanted, and then came together with our ideas.”

Kardashian continued, “We ended up creating something totally different from what we were talking about before. We decided to do three eyeshadow palettes and a lip to go with each palette. And then came the packaging, which is also completely different from what we originally imagined last year.”

When asked who she planned to give her collaboration to as a gift first, she revealed it would be a family affair.

“I would say all of my sisters who haven’t seen it yet or been involved, so Kim, Kendall, and Khloe because I can’t wait to hear their opinions,” Kardashian told V Magazine. “I think especially Kim because she loves beauty and has her own line, so I can’t wait to give it to her and hear what she thinks.”

Jenner became a mother on Feb. 1 when she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster. As for Kardashian, she has three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3 with now ex-partner Scott Disick.