Kylie and Kendall Jenner Miss Birth of Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter

Khloe Kardashian finally gave birth to her first child at a hospital outside Cleveland on Thursday, but while Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney were by her side, along with mother and manager Kris Jenner, as well as best friend Malika Haqq, her half-siblings, Kylie and Kendall were noticeably missing.

Even Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s boyfriend, was at the hospital despite being in hot water over multiple alleged cheating scandals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With their absence noticed, paparazzi spotted Kendall in Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon leaving a dermatologist appointment, while Kylie posted photos of herself walking baby Stormi Webster in a stroller.

Kylie took to her Snapchat to reach out to her half-sister, writing “Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl.”

Kris was one of the first to congratulate her daughter, regramming a video from W Magazine of Kendall saying “Baby, baby, baby,” with the caption “BLESSED!!!”

It has yet to be confirmed why either were unable to make the trip to Ohio.

Thursday marked the third baby to be born in 2018 for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family, as Kim’s surrogate gave birth to Chicago West on Jan. 15 and Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb 1.

Kardashian’s big day comes just days after video of Thompson following a mysterious woman back to her hotel room leaked online Friday night. Since then, videos and photos of Thompson with four other women have also been leaked, all while Kardashian was pregnant with the NBA player’s child.

Despite numerous reports of her being devastated over the incident coming out, Kardashian has reportedly already forgiven Thompson for his alleged transgressions.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

The Jenners’ father, Caitlyn Jenner, was also not in attendance in Cleveland. According to The Blast, she has no plans to visit Kardashian in the hospital.