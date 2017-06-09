The Internet Is Talking About This Photo Of Kylie Jenner’s Derriere

There’s probably nothing that Kylie Jenner could wear that wouldn’t garner a massive amount of attention, but in new photos snapped of her in Miami, you can clearly see why that’s true.

While spending some time in South Florida with Travis Scott, her new rapper boyfriend, Kylie was seen rocking a thin gray dress that perfectly hugged her curves, most noticeably, her backside curves.

In the photos posted online by Cosmopolitan, Kylie can also be seen donning a pair of squeaky clean white sneakers and wearing a backpack purse over one shoulder.

The reason for Kylie’s trip is she’s accompanying Scott while he does some follow-up work on his guest appearances on DJ Khaled’s new album Grateful.

He’s said to feature on four or more tracks and is currently shooting a music video with the renowned music producer.

As for Kylie, this year she has a new reality show debuting on E!, and, in addition to the current impressive roster of items available from Kylie Cosmetics, has already launched two new make-up product lines with her sisters Kim and Khloe.

Last year, Kylie’s Lip Kit line came under some pretty steep controversy for receiving an F with the Better Business Bureau. This was due to customers complaining about the product.

Not one to take it lying down, Kylie quickly fired back, “I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy,”

She added, “I don’t want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn’t receive the service they deserve.”

Continuing, Kylie said, “You guys are the reason I keep going and I’m motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be. I’m continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy.”

Finally, she ended, “Because so many of you spoke out, I’m excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating.”

While there’s no official word at this time, it’s probably safe to assume that a Kylie/Kourtney collaboration may be on the way at some point in the near future, as well.