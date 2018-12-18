Kylie Jenner Calls 2018 ‘Unforgettable’ After Birth of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is looking back on and celebrating a life-changing year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet photo of daughter Stormi Webster, now almost a year old, cuddled up on her hip.

The 21-year-old paired the picture with a sentimental caption, writing, “Just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019 [kiss emoji].”

Jenner has had somewhat of a surreal past year, giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, 2018 after months of public speculation that she was expecting.

The makeup mogul then announced she was a mother three days later on Superbowl Sunday, writing on Instagram, in part, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Since then, the new mother has largely stayed out of the spotlight, recently accompanying Scott on his Astroworld tour with baby Stormi in tow.

Jenner may have taken a step back from displaying her everyday life publicly, but that hasn’t stopped her from dominating the business world with her Kylie Cosmetics line.

In July, she made the cover of Forbes as the youngest and richest “self-made woman” in the publication’s history, putting her on track to become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever before she turns 23, unseating current record holder Mark Zuckerberg.

In August, momager Kris Jenner, told WWD that her daughter’s company has made $420 million in retail sales since its official launch, and is projected to make $386 million in 2017—putting it on track to become a billion-dollar company by 2022.

All this one day could be little Stormi’s too, as Jenner told Forbes over the summer, “Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi if she’s into it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner