Kylie Jenner Buys $5 Million Dollar Plot of Land

Kylie Jenner has expanded her real estate portfolio once again with a recent purchase of a plot of land adjacent to her current Hidden Hills, California home, TMZ reports.

Jenner reportedly paid $5 million for the land, which is next to her $12 million home. Put together, that totals three acres of land, which is certainly enough room for Jenner to expand. The outlet claims that the 20-year-old plans to use the new land for a garden and possible horse barn, as there are several horse trails near her home.

The purchase comes amid reports that Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair are reportedly expecting a girl, and a source told Us Weekly that Jenner is staying “low-key.”

“She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” the insider said. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

Another source said that while “things are going well” between Jenner and Scott, things aren’t move-in serious just yet.

“They’re extremely sweet and very, very happy,” one insider said. “They’re doting and kind with each other. It’s cool to see.”

Another added, “Who knows what the future holds for them, but he really cares about her and vice versa.”

