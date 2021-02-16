Kristen Wiig Reveals Names of Twins in Credits of 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'

✖

While hundreds of thousands of viewers laughed their bottoms off this past weekend following the release of the new comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, eagle-eyed fans also spotted the names of Kristen Wiig's twins eight months after they were born. During the end credits of the Wiig co-written and starring comedy, which raked in positive reviews and acclaim, the actress thanked husband Avi Rothman and their two children Luna and Shiloh with a "special thanks" section.

The reveal comes just days after Wiig admitted on The Howard Stern Show that she and Rothman got married after the two welcomed their twins last June. "Besides the fact that we are where we are, it's hard to not feel the s— and struggle that's going on in my home. I'm very lucky that I have these two babies and my husband," she said at the time. "They make it all better, and it's changed my life."

Last May, the Bridesmaids star sparked pregnancy speculation following her guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. While closing out the late-night sketch comedy, the 46-year-old shared a cryptic sign-off explaining how her own mother helped prepare her to become a mom. "This is the Mother's Day show and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms," she said during the episode, filmed remotely. "Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So, I hope it's okay, I would like to tell her I love her. [...] I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year, I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself."

Wiig and Rothman, who began dating in 2016 and then got engaged in 2019, turned to a surrogate last year to help them expand their family. While chatting with InStyle magazine last year, Wiig detailed her struggles, admitting the entire IVF journey was an "isolating" one. "As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff," she said. "It can be the most isolating experience. But I'm trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it."

She went on to explain how it was hard not to "personalize" the negative results. "You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads," Wiig said. "But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it or had a friend who just did it. It's like this underground community that's talked about but not talked about."

