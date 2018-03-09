Kris Jenner Celebrates Her ‘Squad’ on International Women’s Day

Kris Jenner paid tribute to her “squad” of daughters on International Women’s Day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch shared a photo of herself stunning in neutral tones alongside her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, which was snapped during their photoshoot with The Hollywood Reporter last fall.

“I’m so proud of my girls and their hearts and what amazing moms they are and their work ethic and how they get up and do their best every single day,” the mom wrote. “They share, they give back, they care… they are my best friends and my angels!”

She continued, “Thank you girls for teaching me how to be better every single moment we share… you give me life and I love you.”

The mom beamed over her daughters’ accomplishments, from being dedicated mothers to hard-working businesswomen.

And in true mom fashion, Kris made sure her only son wasn’t left out of the emotional message. “Of course I love Rob the same but it’s International Women’s Day,” she wrote to celebrate the occasion on Thursday.

Kris also shared a general message to “strong women” everywhere before posting her own inspiring tribute to her daughters.

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” she shared in a graphic on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie’s father, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, focused on her own “path to womanhood” to commemorate the holiday.

Caitlyn reposted a CNN video of herself, during which the outlet asked several activists, artists and entertainers the question, “What single thing would you change to improve gender equality where you are?”

In Caitlyn’s reply, she said, “My path to womanhood was very different and through that process I think I learned a lot about women.”

“Women are kind of brought up to be kind of a second-class citizen. Emotionally weaker. Physically weaker. I’ve always been inspired by strong women,” she said.

The KarJenner sisters also offered up their love for International Women’s Day, as Kim shared a photo of herself captioned “Empowered women empower women.” She also shared a photo of herself and sisters Kourtney and Khloe with the words “Happy International Women’s Day.”

Kim also shared a few tweets about the celebratory day, including a link to a quiz on her app titled “Can You Guess Who Said These Boss B— Quotes?” She also shared one of her Kimoji graphics declaring herself a “full-time feminist.”

Khloe took to her website to list the reasons why she loves “being a woman.”

“I’m celebrating International Women’s Day today by embracing everything I love about womanhood and honoring all the strong, sexy and brilliant women in my life,” Khloé wrote on her app. “I love being a woman because I can do it all and still look sexy! I want women everywhere to know: it’s okay to love yourself first.”

The mom-to-be also noted in the app post that exercising and multitasking, along with “taking care of the household” as well as her career, help her “embrace” what it means to be a woman.