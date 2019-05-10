Kris Jenner Fans Immediately Weigh in After She Finds out Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is in Labor on ‘Ellen’

On Thursday, Kris Jenner was taping an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when her daughter Kourtney Kardashian surprised her along with six of her grandchildren.

Almost immediately, Kardashian let her mom know that Kim Kardashian‘s surrogate had gone into labor with the reality star’s fourth child, prompting the momager to exclaim, “What are we doing sitting here?”

After the news broke, the family’s fans began reacting to the reveal on Twitter, with several people joking that the move was done for publicity in classic Jenner fashion.

Omg Ellen, as if she didn’t know! Her traction though! 😯😂 — Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) May 10, 2019

Kris Jenner finding out her grandkid is on its way any minute now, on The Ellen Show is the most Kardashian thing ever, I love it — Mia (@miaapavey) May 10, 2019

kourtney revealed to kris that kim’s surrogate went into labor on ellen like wow this family really knows marketing techniques — ❀ ash ❀ (@ashashashwini) May 10, 2019

A few people joked about the audience’s reaction.

Everyone in the audience calling tmz to sell the story. pic.twitter.com/fMxfOV8uoP — karen morales (@karenynata) May 10, 2019

Everyone in the audience pic.twitter.com/F0m5VmiXKI — † W △ L F S Z N † (@JuantonxSoup) May 10, 2019

Others mentally prepared themselves for the birth of Kim’s fourth child.

Anyone making bets on what Kim and Kanye are naming their new baby? — A s h l e y (@HelloIAmAshIey) May 10, 2019

Very excited for two royal babies this week! What do we think Kim K will name baby boy? — Shalissa. (@QueenBrdgt) May 10, 2019

So excited for baby number 4 to arrive 💙💙 @KimKardashian @kanyewest I hope everything goes well, love youuu 💙💙 — Dash Doll Ж (@khloloverdoll) May 10, 2019

Kim and Kanye are gonna name their baby Archie and there’s nothing any of us can do about it. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) May 10, 2019

Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby boy, who will join older siblings North, Saint and Chicago. The family also welcomed Chicago via surrogate after doctors advised Kim not to carry more children due to the high-risk pregnancies she went through with her first two kids.

Fans has first speculated that the couple’s son had arrived on Monday after Kim shared a tweet from her husband that read, “This is your life, married with four kids.” Kim responded to the rumors on Twitter, noting that if her son was arriving, she would be at the hospital.

Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

