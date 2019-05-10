Celebrity

Kris Jenner Fans Immediately Weigh in After She Finds out Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is in Labor on ‘Ellen’

On Thursday, Kris Jenner was taping an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when her daughter […]

On Thursday, Kris Jenner was taping an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when her daughter Kourtney Kardashian surprised her along with six of her grandchildren.

Almost immediately, Kardashian let her mom know that Kim Kardashian‘s surrogate had gone into labor with the reality star’s fourth child, prompting the momager to exclaim, “What are we doing sitting here?”

After the news broke, the family’s fans began reacting to the reveal on Twitter, with several people joking that the move was done for publicity in classic Jenner fashion.

A few people joked about the audience’s reaction.

Others mentally prepared themselves for the birth of Kim’s fourth child.

Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby boy, who will join older siblings North, Saint and Chicago. The family also welcomed Chicago via surrogate after doctors advised Kim not to carry more children due to the high-risk pregnancies she went through with her first two kids.

Fans has first speculated that the couple’s son had arrived on Monday after Kim shared a tweet from her husband that read, “This is your life, married with four kids.” Kim responded to the rumors on Twitter, noting that if her son was arriving, she would be at the hospital.

